A diversion is in place at Mohaka Coach Road.

23 May, 2021 08:18 AM Quick Read

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in northern Hawke's Bay.

The two-car crash occurred on SH2 at Raupunga about 5.40pm.

Further information will be released when available.