NZTA has alerted due to a crash, two northbound lanes are blocked just after the Ellerslie-Panmure on-ramp. Photo / NZTA

One person has been rushed to Auckland City Hospital after a serious crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway causing major traffic delays.

Emergency services were called to the scene near the northbound Ellerslie-Panmure on-ramp about 1.18pm today.

St John alerted on Twitter eight people were treated and one person was taken to Auckland City Hospital. The condition of the patient was not provided.

"For more details refer to police," St John said in the Tweet.

12/08/22 13:18: Traffic incident in Ellerslie. 8 patients treated 1 patient transported to Auckland Hospital. For more details refer to Police . https://t.co/ymn8m6fKSP — St John (@StJohnAlerts) August 12, 2022

Meanwhile, drivers travelling on Auckland's Southern Motorway near Newmarket can expect "long delays" in both directions due to the crash.

As at 2.15pm, the crash located just after the Ellerslie-Panmure on-ramp was cleared, NZTA said in a tweet.

However, New Zealand's transport agency warned travellers could still expect long delays in both directions between East Tamaki and Newmarket.

"Expect delays as congestion eases through the area," NZTA wrote in the tweet.

FINAL UPDATE 2:15PM

This crash has been fully cleared, however long delays remain in both directions between East Tamaki and Newmarket. Expect delays as congestion eases through the area. ^MF https://t.co/xqU1QxKonG — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 12, 2022

Earlier this afternoon NZTA said: "Due to a crash, two northbound lanes are blocked just after the Ellerslie-Panmure on-ramp."

NZTA has warned travellers to pass the scene with care and be prepared for delays.

The Herald has put questions to police.