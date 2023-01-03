Long delays are expected after a crash on State Highway 1 south of Whangārei this morning.

Police said one person is in a critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Whangārei on Wednesday morning.

Around 8.55am, emergency services responded to reports of the crash on SH1, near Prescott Rd, Ruakākā.

One person has since been transported to hospital via helicopter with critical injuries. Police said motorists can expect delays in the area while the scene is cleared.

Motorists are also urged to slow down and drive to the conditions with heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Northland today.



