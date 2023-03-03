Photo / File

Five people have been injured in a serious crash that has shut down a state highway and left one person in a critical condition.

State Highway 36 is closed as emergency services work to clear the scene of the crash, on Hamurana Rd.

It is understood the crash happened between Gloucester Rd and Tauranga Direct Rd.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they were called to an incident on Hamurana Rd at 2.12pm.

Four ambulances, three rapid response units and an operations manager were among emergency services at the scene.

Five people were taken to Rotorua Hospital. One was in a critical condition, two in a serious condition, one in a moderate condition, and another in a minor condition.

In a statement, police said the crash involved two vehicles, the road was closed and diversions were in place.

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays.

More to come.