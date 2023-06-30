Serious crash on Fairy Springs Rd in Rotorua, one person in critical condition

Photo / NZME

One person is in a critical condition after a serious crash on Fairy Springs Rd this morning.

A police spokeswoman said a two-car crash was called in about 8.20am, between Monokia St and Russell Rd.

The road was closed as emergency services attended.

The police Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

A St John spokeswoman said one patient was transported to Rotorua Hospital in a critical condition via ambulance.

She said an emergency helicopter was also dispatched, but eventually was not required.

Transport agency Waka Kotahi confirmed on its Facebook page the southbound lane was closed near Russell Rd and motorists should find an alternative route and expect delays.

More to come.