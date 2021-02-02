Serious crash on Christchurch's Russley Rd

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Russley Rd (SH1) in Christchurch.
Police were alerted to a car that rolled between Ryans Rd and Bentley St at around 6:40am on Wednesday.
A St John spokesman said one person is being transported to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.
Traffic was down to one lane on the road, motorists are asked to avoid the area and to expect delays.
"We thank motorists in advance for their patience."
It is the second serious crash on Russley Rd in just over a month.
29-year-old Benjamin Simon Furze died in a crash on December 30.
Police were called to the serious single-vehicle crash in Harewood at about 10.45pm.
Passers by had stopped to help before emergency services arrived and spoke about the carnage on social media.
Two other people sustained serious injuries in the crash, which is under investigation.