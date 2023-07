Police were alerted about 12.40pm. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Taupō.

A police spokeswoman said police recieved reports about 12.40pm that a truck had gone off a cliff at Motutere near Bulli Point.

The driver is understood to have moderate injuries, she said.

Ambulance and fire services have also been alerted and traffic management is being put in place.

More to come.