A serious crash near Tangoio happened on Monday afternoon, Photo / NZME

There has been a serious crash on State Highway 2 near Tangoio, north of Napier.

One person is being taken to hospital with critical injuries.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 3.37pm and it has blocked the road in both directions.

Diversions are being put in place and motorists are advised to expect delays.