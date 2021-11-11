Serious crash involving pedestrians in Taupō

Scene of the crash on Lake Terrace in Taupō. Photo / David Beck

Emergency services are at a serious crash in Taupō.

Police said they were called to the crash involving a vehicle and pedestrians, between Huia and Tui Sts, about 1.42pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as both Lake Terrace and Pataka Road are closed.

Any injuries are unknown at this stage.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were at the scene helping police and St John.

A reporter at the scene said the road was closed and traffic was being diverted. There were two ambulances, a fire appliance and several police vehicles at the scene.

More to come.