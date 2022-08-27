Emergency services are responding to a a serious crash in Red Beach where several people have been injured. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a a serious crash in Red Beach where several people have been injured. Photo / File

Several people have been injured in a serious two-car crash in Auckland's Red Beach.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Whangaparaoa Rd at about 7.30pm.

A police spokesperson said several people had been injured but could not confirm the exact number harmed or their condition.

Whangaparaoa Rd was partially blocked while emergency services respond and the vehicles are towed, police said.

Witnesses on a local community Facebook group were commenting tonight on the sound of the crash and the state of the cars on what was meant to be a 60km/h road.

"One of the cars was absolutely totalled," one resident said.

Another said they had heard one car "absolutely flying" and a "loud bang as they came to a sudden stop".