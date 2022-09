Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in South Cantebury.

A serious crash has been reported in Rangitata, South Canterbury.

Police said the two-vehicle crash occurred at around 3:30pm at the intersection of SH1 and Looker Road.

The road is closed to allow emergency services to attend and diversions will be put in place.

Due to a serious crash, the road is now CLOSED near the intersection with Looker Rd. Emergency service are on site and SCU is attending the crash.

Police have asked motorists to delay travel or avoid the area if possible.

