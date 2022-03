Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash near Manakau. Photo / 123rf

A serious crash between two cars and a truck has occurred near Manakau, about 80km north of Wellington.

Emergency services are at the scene of the State Highway 1 collision, near South Manakau Rd.

NZ Police said the crash happened about 5.15pm and initial indications were that several people had been injured.

The road was partially blocked and significant delays are expected.

SH1 MANAKAU, MANAWATU-WHANGANUI - SERIOUS CRASH - 5:35PM

A serious crash has been reported to emergency services near South Manakau Rd. Please expect DELAYS. Emergency services are on-site.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay travel.