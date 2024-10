Detours have been put in place and police are asking motorists to follow the signage in the area.

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said the road was closed between Kiwitahi Rd and Puriri St.

Southbound traffic is being diverted onto Puriri St, Garfield Rd, Old North Rd and Kiwitahi Rd and northbound traffic is being put on the same route in reverse.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.