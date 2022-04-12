The van rolled off the road at the intersection of Boyd and Gordonton Roads this morning. Photo / Google Maps

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Gordonton in Waikato after a van rolled off the road this morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened at the Gordonton and Boyd Rd intersection at 7.10am.

Police, Fire and Emergency and St John are in attendance.

Initial reports indicated a van rolled off the road and one person was trapped, a police media spokesperson said.

The road is closed and the Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.