Two injured in serious crash in Flaxmere

Emergency services are attending a serious crash in Flaxmere, Hastings, on Thursday afternoon. Photo / File

Emergency services are attending a serious crash in Flaxmere, Hastings, on Thursday afternoon. Photo / File

A young man and woman were taken to hospital in a serious condition after a crash in Flaxmere, Hastings, on Thursday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they received reports of a crash on Flaxmere Ave about 12.30pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles responded, treating and transporting two people to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, Hawke’s Bay spokeswoman said a man in his teens and a woman in her 20s were both still being assessed at Hawke’s Bay Hospital about 2.30pm.

The road was closed and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.