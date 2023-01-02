Voyager 2022 media awards
Twenty firefighters attend serious crash in Bay of Plenty, State Highway 2 near Waihi blocked

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in the Bay of Plenty which has blocked State Highway 2. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in the Bay of Plenty which has blocked State Highway 2. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in the Bay of Plenty that is blocking State Highway 2.

Twenty firefighters are attending the scene in Athenree Gorge, near Waihi, with reports people are trapped in two vehicles.

“Five crews are in attendance, and they are currently utilising rescue equipment,” a spokesperson for Fire and Emergency NZ told the Herald.

Police said it could be “some hours” before the road was cleared and traffic management would be in place.

The police serious crash unit has been advised.

St John Ambulance has been approached for comment.

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in the Bay of Plenty which has blocked State Highway 2. Photo / Google
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in the Bay of Plenty which has blocked State Highway 2. Photo / Google

- More to come.

