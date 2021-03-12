Serious crash in Athenree Gorge

Photo / File

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 2, Athenree Gorge.

Emergency services were alerted to the truck and car crash between Arden and Mathers Rds at 6.37am.

A St John spokeswoman told the Bay of Plenty Times one person was transported to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition.

She said two ambulances and one helicopter were sent to the scene.

In an updated statement, police said diversions are in place at the Athenree Gorge.

Northbound traffic is advised to divert down Athenree Rd and southbound traffic is advised to divert down Waihi Beach Rd.

State Highway 2 will be closed for some time while emergency services respond.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.

More to come.