Emergency services are attending a serious crash on State Highway 2 northeast of Dannevirke.

The crash, involving multiple vehicles and people, happened on the highway between Piripiri Road and Otanga Road.

A number of people are injured.

Motorists are advised to delay travel and find alternate routes.