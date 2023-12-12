The Government stamps its mark on a new era, Kaikohe tooth fairy fined for helping desperate locals and when gas demand could outstrip supply in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

A serious crash involving a diesel spillage has closed SH1, Dome Valley, in both directions as a crane is brought in to remove a vehicle.

A police spokesperson confirmed they responded to the crash between Warkworth and Wellsford around 6pm after a truck “went over the barrier” on SH1.

One person is in a serious condition.

“The road is blocked and motorists are advised to expect delays or postpone travel,” police said.

In a statement, NZ Transport Agency said the road will “remain closed for a number of hours as a crane is brought in to remove a vehicle from the road”.

UPDATE 6:50PM - ROAD CLOSED

“Motorists are advised to expect delays or postpone their travel plans,” they said.

Another update would be provided when the road had reopened.

“We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding,” NZTA said.



