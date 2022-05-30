Serious crash closes State Highway 1 in Tokoroa, Waikato

One person has been seriously injured in a crash in Tokoroa, Waikato.
Police, two ambulances and a helicopter attended the scene of the crash between Newell Rd and Rollett Rd around 4.10pm.
St John said one patient was treated for serious injuries before being transported to Waikato Hospital.
A section of State Highway 1 in the area is closed. Waka Kotahi said it expected the road to be closed for "some time".
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A 15-20 minute detour is in place.
A police spokesperson said motorists should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.
Two vehicles were involved and the serious crash unit has been notified.