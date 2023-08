Waka Kotahi Auckland confirmed Paerata Road has been closed in both directions following the crash, between Adams Dr and Heights Rd.

Emergency services are on the scene of a serious crash in Pukekohe, which has closed a main road in both directions.

The crash on Paerata Rd (SH22) was reported to police at 5.10pm.

Waka Kotahi Auckland confirmed Paerata Rd has been closed in both directions following the crash, between Adams Dr and Heights Rd.

Diversions are in place, motorists are being advised to avoid the area.