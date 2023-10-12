Serious crash closes Northern Motorway

Emergency services were called to the crash just after 10am. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery, ODT

Emergency services were called to the crash just after 10am. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery, ODT

A serious crash has closed the Northern Motorway (State Highway 1) north of Dunedin this morning.

A police spokeswoman said initial information showed a two-vehicle crash at Mt Cargill has “completely blocked” the road.

The crash was believed to be serious and occurred about 10.10am.

An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said the crash appeared to have happened in a passing lane, heading up a hill north of the intersection with Waitati Valley Rd.

Three fire appliances and multiple ambulances and police cars were at the scene.

Tarpaulins had been put up to screen the crash from onlookers.

A number of motorcycles are parked in the vicinity.

A short time before the crash a group of motorcyclists roared through Dunedin, heading north.

UPDATE 11AM

SH1 Upper Waitahi is CLOSED between Pigeon Flat Rd and Donalds Hill Rd. Emergency services are on-site, please follow diversions. ^SG https://t.co/ppAyZHvFnb pic.twitter.com/Kjg1dKRBDD — Waka Kotahi NZTA Otago & Southland (@WakaKotahiOS) October 12, 2023

Police have asked motorists to delay their travel or follow diversions in the area.

Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency said SH1 Upper Waitahi is closed between Pigeon Flat Rd and Donalds Hill Rd.

Light vehicles were being diverted down Waitati Valley Rd.

However, trucks are stranded as they are too heavy to use the diversion.