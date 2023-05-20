A serious crash closed northbound lanes on the Southern Motorway at Manukau early this morning.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the closure is between the off-ramp onto SH20 and Te Irirangi Drive. Both the exit from SH20 and the Redoubt Rd off-ramp are closed.
Drivers are advised to use alternative routes on the busy section of the Southern Motorway.
The closure of the key route follows wild wet and windy weather yesterday that saw the Auckland Harbour Bridge closed five times and several flights leaving Auckland Airport being delayed or cancelled.
This morning the Harbour Bridge is open and there are no lane closures in place.
- More to come