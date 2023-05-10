Voyager 2022 media awards
Serious crash between car and tanker on State Highway 27, Waikato

Bay of Plenty Times
Emergency services have been called to the scene. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 27 in the Waikato.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said crews were called to a crash between a car and diesel tanker just after 11am between McMillan Rd and Langlands Rd, north of Tirau.

The road was blocked in both directions.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said delays were expected and motorists are asked to follow directions of emergency services.

More to come

