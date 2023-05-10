Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 27 in the Waikato.
A Fire and Emergency spokesman said crews were called to a crash between a car and diesel tanker just after 11am between McMillan Rd and Langlands Rd, north of Tirau.
The road was blocked in both directions.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said delays were expected and motorists are asked to follow directions of emergency services.
More to come
11:40AM - Reports of a serious crash on #SH27 just north of Tirau, between Langlands Rd & McMillan Rd. Please follow directions of emergency services. Expect delays and diversions in the area. Road closure is likely. ^TP pic.twitter.com/f30xW2A79X— Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) May 10, 2023