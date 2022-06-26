Police have asked people to avoid the area, which is near the intersection of Dominion Rd and Keystone Ave. Photo / Darren Masters

Police have asked people to avoid the area, which is near the intersection of Dominion Rd and Keystone Ave. Photo / Darren Masters

A person has been hit by a vehicle in Auckland's Mt Roskill in what's been described as a "serious collision".

Emergency services are currently at the scene on Keystone Ave, and are focusing their attention on a property down a very steep driveway.

A white van was visible at the bottom of the drive, a photographer at the scene said. It appeared the van had rolled down the drive and hit someone.

The road remained open but police tape was across the driveway, he said.

At one point there were 10 police cars at the scene, along with four St John vehicles, he said.

Six police cars still remained at 3pm and the serious crash unit had just arrived at the scene.

Police said they were notified of the collision at 2.10pm.

They have asked motorists to avoid the area, which is near the intersection of Keystone Ave and Dominion Rd.

More information would be provided when available, the statement said.

A St John spokesperson said they were notified at 2.07pm and sent one ambulance, two rapid response units and a manager vehicle to the scene. "We were not required for transportation."