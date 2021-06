Serious crash on Riccarton Road / Hansons Lane, Upper Riccarton, Canterbury. Ambulance is on the scene. Photo / NZH

The intersection of Riccarton Rd and Hansons Lane, Upper Riccarton is closed and diversions are in place following a serious crash.

Traffic management is in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area as the road is expected to be closed for some time.

The crash, which involved a motorcyclist and a car, was reported to Police at 6.47am.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

Further updates will be provided when they are available.