A 40-year-old man will start the New Year with a court appearance after an alleged assault this morning.

Emergency services were called to Brooklyn Rd in Claudelands just after 11 am on Friday with reports of a disturbance.

A police spokesperson said when police arrived the victim had been taken to hospital by ambulance.

The 40-year-old man was arrested for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and will appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow.