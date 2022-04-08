One person has been taken into police custody after an assault near St Paul's Collegiate in Hamilton.

A police spokesman told the Herald shortly after 3.30pm today police received a request for assistance from an ambulance on Hukanui Rd in Chartwell, near St Paul's Collegiate school.

"One person was taken into custody and ambulance crew are treating one person at the scene," he said.

The spokesman did not have details of the condition the injured person was in. He also could not say if the person taken into custody had been charged.

"It has only just happened," he said.

