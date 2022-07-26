Serial sperm donor Kyle Gordy, pictured at Nadi International Airport, has been denied entry into New Zealand.

Serial sperm donor Kyle Gordy, pictured at Nadi International Airport, has been denied entry into New Zealand.

A serial sperm donor with nearly 60 biological children has been detained in Fiji on his way to New Zealand where he'd planned to do a "donation tour" to create Kiwi babies.

US man Kyle Gordy, who has 47 children around the world and another 11 on the way, told the Herald he was stopped at Nadi International Airport after a flight from Los Angeles this morning. He will now be deported.

"I landed - and this is where it gets weird - I'm in the line for 30 or 40 minutes, the guy looks at his computer and says, 'I need to take you aside for something'. I got nervous. First they asked me some basic questions ... why am I going to New Zealand?"

Gordy said Fiji authorities then called Immigration New Zealand and put him on the phone to them. He spoke to a woman for about 20 minutes, telling her he was travelling to the country for tourism, citing hot spots like Hobbiton and Queenstown.

"She said, "Is there anything else I need to know?"

He told her he was going to visit a friend named Adam Hooper, an Australian serial sperm donor with more than 20 children in different countries. Hooper arrived in the country yesterday and told the Herald he has donated to two women.

Gordy also gave the name of a Wellington woman who he'd hoped to donate sperm too, although he didn't give Immigration the reason he was seeing her.

Meanwhile, another serial sperm donor, Australian man Adam Hooper, arrived in the country yesterday and says he has donated to two women already.

Gordy said the immigration official "told me, unfortunately, we have emails that show you are coming for another reason. You have an online presence. She said they're not letting me in. She said I wasn't honest. I don't think I have to tell them I'm coming to donate. I'm also coming to sightsee."

Gordy advertises his services on Facebook and uses either artificial or natural insemination methods.

He believes his visa was cancelled because he didn't admit to being a donor. He also wonders if "people got crazy and made up stuff" about him online.

He was told he would be sent back to the US at 8pm but hoped he could change Immigration's mind. He was waiting at the near-empty Nadi airport for his flight.

"This is crazy, just insane.

"And they won't let me into Fiji either.

"Why do I have to admit something when I went to Europe and Canada to donate and didn't have to tell them?"

Gordy's entry denial.

Gordy, who was recently given a dressing down by US talk show heavyweight Dr Phil, said he had lined up about seven women to donate to in New Zealand.

"These women are relying on me to start a family."

The Herald has sought comment from Immigration New Zealand.

Gordy told the Herald last month that his interest in helping Kiwi women was sparked when he heard there was a three-year waiting list for a donor at fertility clinics.

"I've always wanted to visit New Zealand anyway ... so if I can help out people in the same timeframe as me going to travel and sightsee, then I don't see an issue with it.

"If anybody is willing to put me up or reimburse some travel or hotel ... there would be priority for them."

Fertility Associates, which does 80 per cent of the country's sperm donation work and caps the number of families men can donate to at seven, has slammed the practice of serial donations and using online forums to find donors.

Gordy got a dressing down from Dr Phil in February.

Group medical director Andrew Murray told the Herald last month it was unregulated and men are not screened for STDs or genetic diseases. Donor offspring can also unwittingly develop sexual relationships with each other.

"It's really unsafe what Kyle is proposing to do.

"The thing that really worries me is it's not in the best interests of the two most important people - the child who may come from this, and the women who might choose to use his sperm.

"From the children's point of view, no one really wants to have 40-plus siblings ... and how many more might come from his practices?

"For the women using his sperm, I have massive concerns about infection risk, the role that Kyle might want to play in the future that could be unwanted."

Hooper told the Herald last year he intended to travel around in a campervan donating to women should their ovulation cycles line up with his plans.

The trip was delayed due to Covid-19 lockdowns but he is now in Auckland and had planned to connect with Gordy.