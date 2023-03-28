Senior lawyer Murray Tingey appeared before the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal for allegedly harassing his ex, a junior solicitor at the firm he was a partner at. Photo / LinkedIn

A once high-profile lawyer drunkenly broke down the door of a former colleague and allegedly continued to harass and bully her for years after their relationship ended.

Murray Tingey was a partner at a prestigious law firm when he formed an intimate relationship with a junior solicitor in 2006 - though the pair were of a similar age.

Today at a hearing of the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal the woman, who has name suppression, told the tribunal how Tingey harassed her during their on-again off-again five-year relationship.

“Murray would ring me very frequently - he would just ring repeatedly if I didn’t answer,” she said.

“Sometimes when I did answer we would have to have these extremely lengthy conversations… I just couldn’t get him off the phone.

“It took an enormous amount of time and energy to manage it so I didn’t escalate the situation.”

After one break-up in 2009 Tingey turned up drunk at the woman’s apartment, forced his way through the front door, forced the woman’s phone out of her hand, and blocked the hallway.

She then ran upstairs to the bedroom where Tingey grabbed her wrist and pulled her down on the bed beside him and restrained her while seated on the bed.

Tingey’s lawyer told the court that his client accepted the woman’s version of events because he could not remember clearly what happened.

Several years later, Tingey came to her hotel room while on a work trip and again forced his way inside where he allegedly said: “You have to be nice to me”.

The Law Society’s Standards Committee prosecuting Tingey said this was an attempt to leverage a resumption of their personal relationship if he helped the woman at work.

During another incident in 2009 Tingey allegedly questioned the woman while they were at work about her plans for the weekend until she said she had plans to go on a date with another man.

The Standards Committee claims Tingey became angry and insulting towards the woman and physically blocked her office door to stop her leaving.

He allegedly grabbed her handbag, which she held, and followed her into the lift as she left.

The woman left the firm’s offices and went to her car with Tingey following. Tingey then got into the passenger seat and refused to leave and insisted the junior lawyer resume her relationship with him.

She described Tingey as “lurking” outside her cabin during a work trip after banging on the door to try and get in and then texting and calling her.

“It was frightening.”

She told the tribunal in evidence that it was a rural location and Tingey was acting aggressively and was quite intoxicated.

“I did not want to see a drunk, aggressive person late at night,” she said.

In another incident in April 2011 after the woman permanently ended their relationship, Tingey turned up at her house where he became angry and aggressive after he wasn’t allowed inside.

The Standards Committee claims he shouted at the woman’s new partner when the man appeared from inside, and made threats to contact the woman’s ex-husband to disclose personal details about her.

“I will make sure you never work in law again,” Tingey is alleged to have said to the woman.

“I will destroy your career and reputation in law,” the Standards Committee claims Tingey said.

The persistent phoning and texting is referenced in the charges against Tingey and the woman told the tribunal during the course of their relationship maintaining a balance between their personal and professional relationships was especially difficult.

“I was just essentially trying to get matters onto a basis where Murray wasn’t going to come round or abuse me or threaten me or accuse me or something. I was trying to pacify him without having to resume the relationship,” she said.

“But I was also aware I’d have to see him at work. [I] was trying to manage things where I could keep my role and keep the relationship in some kind of acceptable balance in terms of my career.”

The woman told the tribunal how the relationship was just an affair to her and that she was wary of engaging in a committed partnership with him.

“It was never a settled relationship. It was an affair that I was a bit caught up in,” she said.

“Later on I was very clear that I wanted it to be over. I tried to end the relationship on many occasions, many many times.”





After the woman ended it she began dating another man who also gave evidence before the tribunal.

He recalled the evening in 2011 when Tingey turned up at the woman’s house and said it was “quite extraordinary”.

“The behaviour that I witnessed in any circumstance was not acceptable. I’d never seen anything like this.”

Tingey’s lawyer Grant Illingworth questioned the man’s recollection given the amount of time since the event. He also said the man was simply going to bat for the woman, who was still his partner.

The man said he was just telling the tribunal what he recalled from that evening.

Tingey faces a charge of misconduct where the Standards Committee alleges his conduct in harassing his former colleague and woman he’d had a relationship with amounted to bringing members of the legal profession into disrepute.

Two other charges are that Tingey’s professional conduct is unsatisfactory and he is not a fit and proper person to practice law.