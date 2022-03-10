A volunteer fire association chief has been slammed for a Facebook post dubbed as "tone deaf". Photo / File

A volunteer fire association chief has been slammed for a Facebook post dubbed as "tone deaf". Photo / File

A senior firefighter has quit the association for volunteer crew over a social media post on International Women's Day.

A photo of United Fire Brigades' Association chief executive, Bill Butzbach, was shared on the group's page on Tuesday - International Women's Day.

"Happy International Women's Day! Today I would like to acknowledge all the inspirational women in our lives," the post said.

"You've seen a few that we are fortunate to have here at the UFBA - but there are many more and they are the reason we are able to deliver our services to you.

"I am honoured to work alongside these women."

Butzbach was previously stood down from the role while being investigated for allegations of bullying and sexual harassment. The inquiry was dropped after complainants took issue with the investigation process. Butzbach was reinstated at this time and no further investigation took place.

Butzbach did not wish to comment to the Herald this week about the post but the chair of the UFBA Peter Dunne said the association's acknowledgment of International Women's Day was "entirely appropriate".

But senior volunteer firefighter, Tony Sutorius, decided to resign from the association when he saw the UFBA Facebook post.

Sutorius has been a volunteer firefighter for about 30 years and said in his view the post was "tone-deaf".

He was of the view that people need to "stand up for what you believe in".

Sutorius said leaving the UFBA was a big deal.

"The UFBA give us our medals our service honour so you're walking away from that in taking this step."

He said he has spoken with a number of people who have been affected by bullying in the force.

"I've experienced first hand how miserable it is trying to sort it out, it's a horrible process and most women not only lose their fire brigade - which is pretty important for a firefighter - but they also end up getting run out of town."

Sutorius believed it has become embarrassing to tell people he is a volunteer firefighter because of allegations of bullying and harassment.

"The UFBA is the organisation firefighters are supposed to turn to when they have problems of their own. It's so compromised because of this issue.

"The organisation keeps talking about how much it wants to improve but [I believe] the lack of actual practical improvement speaks louder."