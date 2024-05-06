Grey Power NZ's David Marshall says the licence renewal process can create confusion, stress and anger.

Licence renewal for senior drivers is “wildly inconsistent” and Grey Power is asking NZTA to review and align its guidelines.

Drivers must get a medical certificate to renew their licence when they turn 75 and 80 and every two years after that. Some were asked to undergo cognitive tests by their GP.

Grey Power NZ acting president David Marshall said there was no consistency when it came to how seniors were evaluated by their GP.

“Some GPs conduct routine tests such as eyesight, ask how their patient is feeling, and then sign off the statutory form. At the other extreme, some practices have made a cognitive test [such as the Mini-ACE] a mandatory part of every evaluation.”

NZTA is reviewing the Medical Aspects for Fitness to Drive guidance document and the draft guidelines would go out for consultation later this year.

Marshall said Grey Power wanted NZTA to work collaboratively with GPs, advocacy groups and organisations like AA to develop “simpler, transparent guidelines for GPs”.

NZTA national manager regulatory system design Chris Rodney said NZTA relied on medical centres to assess if a person was medically fit to drive.

When a GP did not sign it off, they might be referred for an on-road driving test, or an occupational therapist. On-road safety tests were only done in some areas, and there could be a 6-8 week wait. An occupational therapist visit could cost more than $700.

Late last year Katikati Medical Centre introduced a mandatory cognitive element when assessing the fitness to drive of those aged 79-plus.

Eddie Bruce, 80, from Tanners Point was concerned after receiving a one-year driver’s licence validity rather than two as he had not done well in the cognitive element.

Eddie was given a SIMARD MD test which involved tasks in word memory, number conversion and verbal fluency. Bruce had to return for a retest, which was the Mini ACE - a test that evaluates orientation, memory, language and visuospatial function.

Eddie Bruce has spoken to many seniors who are stressed out at the licence renewal process due to the possible cognitive testing element.

Bruce said the medical centres had no idea how stressed out older people were when it came time to renew because of the cognitive element.

“If they realised the stress they are doing to their patients, they wouldn’t sleep at night.”

He argued the cognitive tests had nothing to do with driving and were unfair.

An on-the-road driving test would be preferable and should be the final word on whether people get their certificate, not a memory test, he said.

Marshall said the renewal process could create “confusion and stress as well as anger as to the way they are treated, potentially losing their licence because they couldn’t remember an address three times during an interview”.

“Many of us have poor memories but are still competent and safe drivers.”

Neuroscientist Dr Kerry Spackman told the NZ Herald in March that the SIMARD MD test did not test the cognitive skills required to drive safely such as motor control, perception skills and reaction times.

It tested things such as word memory, number conversion and verbal fluency - Spackman said these relate to general cognitive ability, not driving.

Marshall said he asked NZTA if the tests could be conducted by registered driving instructors but was advised that those instructors did not have the appropriate qualifications.

“With NZTA bringing out draft guidelines in June we hope that this is consultation where we can develop a more uniform and sensible way to assess older drivers nationwide.”

Rodney said that would allow the wider health practitioner community to make submissions on all aspects of medical fitness to drive.

“NZTA will endeavour to make the published version as relevant and useful as practicable as a guide for health practitioners in assessing medical fitness for driving.”





