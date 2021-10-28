Senior director Geoff Dangerfield abruptly resigns from board positions

Geoff Dangerfield. Photo / File

Senior director Geoff Dangerfield has abruptly resigned from board positions including his roles as Wellington Water chairman and Port Nelson chairman.

Dangerfield has worked in high-profile public sector roles over the course of his career including as chief executive of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and the Ministry of Economic Development, and as deputy secretary to the Treasury.

Wellington Water issued a statement this morning saying Dangerfield would be stepping down from his position as chairman of the board after four years of service.

A Port Nelson spokesperson confirmed Dangerfield also resigned on Tuesday from his position as chairman.

A New Zealand Symphony Orchestra spokesman said Dangerfield resigned from his position as a board member effective from October 7.

"Mr Dangerfield is not required to provide a reason for his decision", the spokesman said.

The Wellington Water statement gave no reason for Dangerfield's resignation, but chief executive Colin Crampton thanked him for his significant contribution to the organisation.

When contacted by the Herald, Dangerfield said his exit was "purely for personal reasons", but he did not elaborate further except to say it had nothing to do with the organisations he was involved with.

When asked whether he was resigning from all of his positions, he said he was fully retiring.

Wellington Water's website said Dangerfield held other positions including executive chairman of the New Zealand Festival, director of Payments NZ Ltd, chairman of the Major Outsourced Contracts Board for the Department of Corrections, and chairman of Risk and Assurance for Oranga Tamariki, and a member of the Local Government Commission.

Dangerfield joined the Wellington Water board as a director in 2017 before taking on the role as chairman in 2020.

"He leaves the Board and our organisation in a very strong position to grow and thrive", Crampton said.

Lynda Carroll, who was appointed to the Board in June 2021, will take over from Dangerfield from November 4, 2021.

A separate appointment process is under way to fill the vacant director role, which will be announced once completed.