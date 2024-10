Extreme weather hits the South Island, data shows decrease in retail spending and Land Search and Rescue asks for help. Video / NZ Herald / George Heard

A second person has died following a two-car collision in Canterbury’s Selwyn District.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Old Coach Rd between Hoskyns and Bealey roads, about 9.30pm, October 3.

A police spokesperson said one person had died at the scene.

“The person who was travelling with them was critically injured but sadly died in hospital the day after the crash,” said a police spokesperson.