Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Security move for judges amid online anger over shooter’s home detention sentence

David Fisher
By
5 mins to read
The man at the centre of a downtown Auckland shooting rampage at a construction site on Thursday was Matu Tangi Matua Reid, aged 24. Photos / Hayden Woodward, Supplied

The man at the centre of a downtown Auckland shooting rampage at a construction site on Thursday was Matu Tangi Matua Reid, aged 24. Photos / Hayden Woodward, Supplied

There have been security changes for the judiciary amid a surge in online anger towards the judge who sentenced the Auckland mass shooter to home detention.

Social media has seen an image of a bullet

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand