“Mr Hina is now validated by police as a patched member of the Mongrel Mob. Police have social media images of Mr Hina wearing a patch and other gang clothing and evidence of close association with other gang members.”

On December 19, 2024, police had stopped an unregistered and unwarranted vehicle being driven by Hina, the decision said.

The vehicle was impounded, and a subsequent search of the vehicle found .22-calibre rifle rounds and a bolt from a .22-calibre rifle.

Hina did not hold a driving or firearms licence and was charged with driving while forbidden to drive and unlawful possession of ammunition and a rifle part.

Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority chairwoman Patricia McConnell said in the decision that based on the evidence before her, she was satisfied that Hina was no longer suitable to be a security worker and his certificate should be cancelled as a result.

The Mongrel Mob was classified as a criminal gang, the decision said. It was involved in criminal activities and had a strong hierarchical structure.

“That structure means that Mr Hina could be required to carry out orders from above, some of which are likely to directly conflict with the standards and conduct required of a security guard.”

If Hina was convicted on the firearm and ammunition charges, the convictions were likely to be grounds for disqualification.

McConnell ordered Hina’s certificate of approval to be cancelled immediately.

Hina was ordered to return his security identification to the Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority within seven days of receiving the decision.

