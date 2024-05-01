Junior Fulutusi allowed money to be transferred to his account, from which he made rapid withdrawals using his eftpos card. Photo / 123rf

Struck-off security guard Junior Tino Fulutusi insists he is “not a bad person”, despite getting involved as a “money mule” in financial scams.

The Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority disagreed and cancelled his certificate to work in the security industry.

The authority said that Fulutusi acted as a middleman for a financial scammer who arranged for money to be transferred from the victims’ bank accounts to Fulutusi’s account.

Fulutusi then rapidly withdrew the money using his eftpos card and deposited it into other accounts or bought pre-paid cards for the scammer’s benefit.

He was allowed to keep a percentage of the money scammed as his fee.

Police initially charged Fulutusi with money laundering but he was convicted on March 26 this year on two charges of obtaining by deception.

He was sentenced to 40 hours of community work and ordered to pay reparation of $10,685.

Police complained to the Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority, asking it to cancel Fulutusi’s Certificate of Approval (COA) to work as a loss prevention officer.

Loss prevention officers typically provide security services in a retail setting. The authority’s public register shows that Fulutusi has trained as a crowd controller, personal guard and property guard.

According to the authority’s recently released decision, Fulutusi said his convictions did not mean he was a bad person.

“He says he was scammed as well and thought what he did was legitimate,” authority head Trish McConnell said in the decision.

“He also says he is assisting police to find the people behind the scam.”

Fulutusi told McConnell that he always co-operated with police to keep customers safe at the stores where he worked.

However, she said that Fulutusi showed little insight into the seriousness of his offending.

“Mr Fulutusi’s convictions and sentences show that he was more than just an innocent victim caught up in a scam,” McConnell said.

“He acknowledges he got into it as he thought it was easy money.

“It should have been obvious to Mr Fulutusi that what he was getting himself involved with was a scam and illegal.”

McConnell said Fulutusi had received a written warning for earlier similar offending, and had continued to work after his COA was suspended.

“I ... consider there is a risk of him reoffending if he continues to work as a security guard.

“He is likely to be tempted to make easy money by turning a blind eye to illegal activities or agreeing to be a middleman, particularly if he were to work on the door at clubs or pubs.”

McConnell cancelled Fulutusi’s COA, effective immediately.

Ric Stevens spent many years working for the former New Zealand Press Association news agency, including as a political reporter at Parliament, before holding senior positions at various daily newspapers. He joined NZME’s Open Justice team in 2022 and is based in Hawke’s Bay. His writing in the crime and justice sphere is informed by four years of front-line experience as a probation officer.