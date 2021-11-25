'Secure your homes and vehicles' - Canterbury residents warned as police hunt armed offender

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Residents in Rolleston, just south of Christchurch, have been told to secure their homes and vehicles as police try to locate an armed offender in the area.

The Herald understands residents have been contacted by police by text message telling them to ring 111 if they see anything suspicious.

The message from police - sent to residents via a local community emergency services network - was sent at 11.04am.

The hunt for the armed person is thought to be connected to a high speed chase through Rolleston earlier this morning.

The Herald has learned a car was stolen from a member of the public and the offender took off, heading to Rolleston where they crashed at a busy roundabout.

The driver carried on and police used road spikes to try and stop the vehicle.

The Herald has contacted police for comment.