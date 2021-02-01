Section of State Highway 3 near Whanganui closed after truck and motorcycle collide

Police were alerted to the crash just before 5.20am on Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

A serious crash between a truck and a motorcycle has closed a section of State Highway 3 north of Ratana near Whanganui.

Emergency services were alerted just before 5.20am on Tuesday to the crash between Whangaehu Village Rd and Ratana Rd.

Initial indications are that a person has been injured.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said SH3 is closed between Warrengate Rd and Turakina Vallery Rd and there is no suitable detour available.

The Serious Crash Unit is on-site and conducting an investigation.

The road is expected to be closed until at least 10am.