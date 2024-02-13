A NZDF drone captured progress on the new Pukenui Rd roundabout. Photo / NZDF

The new State Highway 1/3 roundabout outside RNZAF Base Ohakea will open to traffic next week but motorists are warned there will be overnight road closures for six to eight weeks.

The Pukenui Rd roundabout is being constructed at the intersection of SH1/3 and Pukenui Rd between Bulls and Sanson.

“In the coming weeks, crews will carry out the necessary work to align the new roundabout to the existing state highway network,” NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said in a statement.

“To do this as safely and efficiently as possible, some nighttime road closures are required.”

Six to eight weeks of nighttime closures will begin on Sunday, February 18, with detours in place. The section of SH1/3 outside Base Ohakea will be closed between 7.30pm and 6am Sunday nights to Friday mornings. Outside those hours, the road will be open for all motorists each day, and on Friday and Saturday nights.

During daytime hours, motorists will travel on the new road alignment. The temporary roads that skirt around the construction site will no longer be in use from Monday, February 19.

During the nighttime closures there will be detours, with lower speed limits at some intersections for safety.

Light vehicles travelling south will detour via Tangimoana Rd, Taylor Rd and on to SH1. Northbound light vehicles’ detour is via Fagan Rd, Speedy Rd, Tangimoana Rd and on to SH1/3.

Southbound freight/heavy vehicles will have to detour through Tangimoana Rd, Campion Rd and on to SH1, while those travelling north will travel via Fagan Rd, Speedy Rd, Tangimoana Rd and back on to SH1/3.

Residents within the closure area will still have access.

“Road users can expect some delays and should factor an extra five to 10 minutes into their journey time,” Waka Kotahi said.

“In the coming weeks, you’ll see crews constructing the new shared user path on the western side of SH1/3 between Tangimoana Rd and Pukenui Rd. Please take care driving through our worksites and follow signage, speed limits and any instructions from traffic management on-site.”

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi regional manager of infrastructure delivery Rob Partridge said the safety improvements project is aimed at future-proofing the road, reducing crashes and preventing deaths and serious injuries.

“Currently, an average of 15,000 vehicles drive this stretch of road every day and it’s a vital link to the central and lower North Island. The new roundabout and the shared user path, together with the construction of the new Ohakea commercial vehicle safety centre (formerly weigh station), will make this busy stretch of road safer for everyone who uses it.

“Work on the roundabout kicked off mid-last year and we’re very grateful for the support we have received from Base Ohakea staff, local communities and people using the road. We know our projects under way on this corridor are causing some disruption for motorists and we’re looking forward to the roundabout being open and in daily use.”