A person has died on Auckland’s Southern Motorway this morning when they were hit by a truck around 3.35am.

The truck and trailer are still visible at the scene just south of the Alfriston Rd overbridge in Manurewa.

Police have closed the southbound lanes of the Southern Motorway between Hill Rd and Walter Strevens Drive.

The pedestrian died at the scene, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team have been carrying out a scene examination, and a further investigation will be carried out.

Police said they anticipate the section of motorway will be reopened later this morning and thanked the public for their cooperation.

The Southern Motorway is heavy citybound from Drury to Manurewa, and slow southbound from Manukau.

