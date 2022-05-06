Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Second suspicious blaze at Auckland business within days

Quick Read
Fire crews use an aerial appliance to fight a blaze from above. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Fire crews use an aerial appliance to fight a blaze from above. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Ben Leahy
By
Ben Leahy

Reporter, NZ Herald

Firefighters have battled at a South Auckland business overnight that was the second suspicious blaze at the premises in four days.

Five fire trucks attended a fire early this morning on St George St in Papatoetoe after being called in at 3.40am, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

Fire crews used an aerial unit to fight the fire from above before fire teams moved into the building to extinguish the blaze, a photographer at the scene said.

The fire was deemed suspicious, the Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

Fire crews work inside the building in Papatoetoe, South Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Fire crews work inside the building in Papatoetoe, South Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

He said an earlier suspicious blaze had to also be put out at the same building on May 4.

Police had been notified.

Police were called to the fire to assist emergency teams, a police spokeswoman said.

She said a scene examination would take place this morning.