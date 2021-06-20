Second serious Auckland road crash in 24 hours

Two people have died and one is in a critical condition following a crash on the Southern Motorway near East Tamaki. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Emergency services are at the scene of a second serious crash in Auckland today.

Two people were killed and three seriously injured after a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway early this morning.

This afternoon emergency services rushed to a serious crash at Riverhead in North West Auckland.

Police were notified of the single-vehicle crash on Riverhead Rd at about 12.15pm.

The driver who was the single occupant of the vehicle is reported to have serious injuries.

The road is closed and is expected to remain closed for some time while the scene is cleared.

The earlier crash left Northbound lanes of the Southern Motorway closed at Highbrook for much of Sunday morning - the motorway was only fully reopened just after midday, following the crash about 3.30am.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Police said they were called to the scene between the Highbrook Drive off-ramp and Highbrook Drive on-ramp.

"Sadly, two people died at the scene," said police. "Three others were transported to hospital with serious injuries."