A police investigation, overseen by the IPCA, found the officer had breached the New Zealand Police Code of Conduct.

A Northland police officer who was under investigation for sending inappropriate images, messages and videos to a potential recruit resigned before the outcome of the investigation became public.

A police investigation overseen by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) found that “the officer’s actions were inappropriate, and breached police policies and the Code of Conduct”, according to an IPCA summary.

“The officer sent inappropriate images, videos and text messages to the potential recruit, and crossed the professional boundary that exists between a police officer and a potential recruit.”

Superintendent Tony Hill, Northland District Commander, said police acknowledged the IPCA’s summary report, which agreed with the outcome of the police investigation.

“Once we became aware of the matter, the investigation commenced. It found the officer’s behaviour constituted misconduct, in breach of our policies and Code of Conduct.

“This matter was incredibly disappointing and showed totally unprofessional behaviour towards a person considering a career with Police.”

Hill confirmed the officer resigned before any employment process could be commenced.

The summary report was published less than a week after another in which a different police officer who worked in Northland was alleged to have behaved inappropriately toward a woman while executing a search warrant.

This officer “made suggestive remarks, and subsequently sent sexual and flirtatious messages” to a female relative of a person police were investigating, according to the IPCA.

Three further complaints were made during the investigation alleging that the officer had made inappropriate advances towards junior police officers or employees.

He was found to have acted unprofessionally and breached policy and the police code of conduct. The IPCA were satisfied the investigation was thorough and “came to the appropriate conclusions”, according to the summary.

“We expect better in the conduct of our people and there is no tolerance for this kind of behaviour whatsoever,” Hill said.

This man also resigned before an employment process could be completed.