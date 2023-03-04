Voyager 2022 media awards
Second death from crashes overnight after man dies following single-vehicle incident in Tasman

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 6, Spooners Range, Tasman.

Police said the incident happened around 8.40pm on Saturday.

The man was the driver and sole occupant of the car.

He was taken to Nelson Hospital in a critical condition, where he died.

He is the second person to die overnight in a crash.

In an earlier single motorcycle crash, the rider was taken to hospital also in critical condition after his bike hit a tree on Maeroa Rd in Hamilton.

That crash happened about 7.20pm and he died in the early hours of this morning.

Investigations into the circumstances of both crashes are under way.

