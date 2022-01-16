Second case of Covid 19 announced in Hastings after household contact tests positive

There have been two positive cases announced in Hastings this weekend. Photo / NZME

A second case of Covid 19 has been discovered in Hastings after a household contact of the first case returned a positive result on Sunday.

The Hawke's Bay District Health Board announced on Saturday night a positive Covid 19 result had been discovered in a Hastings resident.

A household contact of that case then returned a positive result on Sunday.

The initial case had been infectious in the community since Monday, January 10 and received a Covid test on Friday which came back positive the following day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Both cases are now isolating with public health and welfare support.

"There are two new community cases to announce in Hastings," the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday, in its daily update.

"The first case is being investigated for links to previously reported cases, and the second case is a household contact of the first.

"Locations of interest linked to this case have been published on the Ministry of Health website already and people who have spent time in the area are asked to check the website for any new locations, which will be added as they are confirmed."

A Ministry of Health spokesman said the initial case in Hastings "was infectious in Hawke's Bay since Monday 10 January with exposure events and close contacts already identified".

There is currently one location of interest in Hawke's Bay, Tu Step Fitness Class Ascende Global Church Hastings on Thursday January 13 (from 5.30 pm to 7.00pm) and Tuesday January 11 (from 5.30pm to 7.00pm).

The church has responded to its premises being named as a location of interest.

"The Ministry of Health recently tagged Ascende as a place of interest with a positive Covid case, this statement is to bring clarity as to what happened and assurance to our church community," the statement read, on the church's website.

"An individual did participate in an activity held at Ascende during the week who tested positive afterwards (the individual concerned also visited other facilities in the community).

"The activity was confined to only one of our smaller rooms and nowhere else.

"The other close contacts who participated in the activity have been notified and are self-isolating.

"Our staff are working closely with the Ministry of Health over the issue.

"The area concerned has been cleaned as per the requirements given by the Ministry of Health in order to use the room again.

"This was not in our auditorium and the matter has been well contained so we will continue to gather as per the guidelines and our facility will be open as usual."

On Sunday, there were 25 new community cases of Covid announced across the country including Northland (1), Auckland (15), Waikato (2), Bay of Plenty (3), Lakes (2), Hawke's Bay (1), and Wellington (1).

Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park Armoury Gym Hastings was added on the list of locations of interest on Saturday, but it has since been removed after that information was found to be incorrect.