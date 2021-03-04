Seaweek: Rescue story of Ocean the dehydrated penguin highlighted in Napier

Ocean the recovered penguin, shortly after finishing her moult, at Napier Port's penguin sanctuary. Photo / Supplied

The National Aquarium in Napier is championing Seaweek by showing kids they can make a difference to their ocean environment.

Seaweek 2021's theme is Toi Moana, Toi Tangata – Connecting with our Seas. It officially begins on Saturday.

For this year's Seaweek roadshow the aquarium's education team have been telling the rescue story of a young penguin to highlight the importance of conservation and the roles children can play in helping the natural environment.

National Aquarium education manager and Seaweek regional co-ordinator Amy Stevens said children are key to change.

"It's important for them to understand the effect we as humans are having, and that they can have an impact," she said.

The kororā (little penguin), named Ocean, was found by a member of the public at Ocean Beach last year, injured and dehydrated.

National Aquarium staff worked with Wildbase Hospital at Massey University, Palmerston North and Napier Port to help Ocean.

Once she had recovered from surgery and completed her annual moult, she was transferred to a nesting box at the port's sanctuary to allow her to rest as much as she wanted and return to the wild when she was ready.

Stevens said the collaboration between organisations intent on doing what they could is the reason why Ocean survived.

"Ocean was almost certainly attacked by a land animal," she said. "By sharing her story it makes people think about the reasons why dogs should be on leashes in certain places, or why it's a good idea for cat owners to keep their felines indoors at night."

The education team's aim is to also touch on the effect of pollution and plastics - as they know that children are highly likely to share what they have learned with their families.

Stevens added: "Ocean's story shows that you only need one person to make a difference, and anyone can make a difference."

Seaweek 2021's theme is Toi Moana, Toi Tangata – Connecting with our Seas.

Hawke's Bay's line-up of events provide plenty of opportunities to learn over the next week in including exhibitions, storytime, a movie documentary night and BYOB (bring your own beanbag) and sea skills and boat safety.

For the full list of events, go to www.nationalaquarium.co.nz.