Slope Point is the southernmost point of the South Island. Photo / ODT

Search teams have found the body of a fisherman swept off the rocks on a remote part of the Southland coast this afternoon.

The alarm was raised at 2.20pm after the man went missing at Slope Point, Southland.

An extensive search was launched involving teams from Land SAR, Bluff and Riverton Coastguard, Helicopters Otago and a commercial fishing boat which was nearby, a police spokesperson said.

“Tragically a man’s body was located in the water a short time after.

“The man’s family have been notified and police are offering them support.”

Slope Point, near the southwestern edge of the Catlins, is the southernmost point of the South Island.

Local iwi have placed a rāhui for seven days from today, between Haldane Estuary and Waipapa Creek.