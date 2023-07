Search and rescue teams have been deployed for two people missing near Upper Hutt.

Wellington Police said the pair failed to return from an off-road motorcycle ride in the Akatarawa Forest yesterday.

Family called police around 9.40pm on Sunday after they didn’t return at the expected time of 5pm.

Their two 4WD vehicles were found at the entrance to the forest.

Search teams entered the area last night and will continue to look for the pair today.