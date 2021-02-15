Search under way woman missing in Gabriels Gully near Lawrence

The woman is missing in Gabriels Gully near Lawrence. Photo / ODT

Rescuers are searching today for a missing woman in Gabriels Gully near Lawrence.

Police SAR co-ordinator, senior constable Murray Hewitson, said the search began last night after members of the public raised concerns about a person walking on the Gabriels Gully track yesterday afternoon.

He said the individual, identified as a 60-year-old woman from Dunedin, appeared to be in distress, causing those who saw her to raise the alarm on their return.

A search involving six teams accompanied by rescue dogs resumed this morning, and would continue this afternoon, Snr Const Hewitson said.